LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - Police are responding to a commercial vehicle crash on Interstate 55 near the Lincoln exit in a construction zone.
There are no injuries in the crash.
However, recovery efforts with heavy duty tows had northbound lanes down to one passable lane, but all lanes are now open.
Drivers are warned to go slow and take an alternate route if possible.
