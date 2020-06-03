(WAND) - The demand for anxiety and depression drugs has led to shortages of the commonly used antidepressant Zoloft and the generic version, sertraline.
The shortage was first reported on the Food and Drug Administration's website Friday. On Wednesday Johns Hopkins University showed a major increase in the feelings of distress and despair among adults in the United States,
The same shortages were reported among companies that make sertraline. Accord Healthcare, Inc. said it's unable to obtain the active ingredient for the drug "due to the impacts caused by COVID-19." The company estimated the shortage will last 60 days.
Another drug listed in the shortage was drugmaker Lupin. The drug is expected to be on backorder for several months.
The shortages follow a 21 percent rise in the number of prescriptions filled per week between mid-February and mid-March for medicines to treat anxiety, depression and insomnia, according to Express Scripts, a prescription benefit plan provider. The company said the increase peaked the week of March 15, just after the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a pandemic.
