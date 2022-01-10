SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The state has provided millions of dollars to community groups to help deal with violence in cities and neighborhoods.
The state's violent crimes have been on the rise dating back to the beginning of the COVID pandemic nearly two years ago. On Monday, lawmakers listened to more than 3 hours of testimony about how those community groups are addressing the issue.
“In particular, gun violence started to rise around March 2020 and it’s continued to go up and we are all experiencing the devastation from that,” stated Rep. Lindsey LaPointe, (D) Portage Park.
Community groups point to the pandemic saying minority groups have been hit especially hard by the fallout from the disease.
“Violence first of all is a public health crisis and then secondly it is a result of economics,” said Cleophus Lee of Centers for New Horizons in Chicago. “When it hit our communities, the black and brown communities, were the communities that were hardest hit economically. The unemployment rate rose the most in those communities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.