(WAND) - Local communities are issuing warnings about how roads may be affected ahead of winter weather arriving this week.
Snowfall is expected to reach central Illinois beginning Tuesday night and continuing through Thursday morning. The expected weather has the potential to affect drivers across central Illinois, with WAND-TV meteorologists predicting snowfall between three and 15 inches across the viewing area.
The following announcements have been made:
Christian County
Christian County Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp said it could be necessary to close roads throughout the county. He also reminded residents of a Snow Emergency Level ordinance put into effect in the county in 2014. Details can be found in a PDF document attached to this story.
Kettelkamp also noted significantly reduced response times are possible due to strain on the 911 communication system during severe weather conditions.
Farmer City
Farmer City has announced a snow emergency, which will be in effect from 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 1 to 8 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 4. During this time, most of the main thoroughfares in town and downtown Main Street will be designated as snow routes and parking will be prohibited. Violators will be towed.
The public is reminded keeping vehicles off the street helps keep things clear for snow plows.
Macon County
In an emergency alert message, Macon County officials said Main Street in Maroa will be closed for overnight parking from Wood Street to Chestnut Street starting on the night of Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. Violators could be towed.
The Macon County Emergency Management Agency released detailed information Monday reminding the public about precautions to take. They include what to do if power is lost, avoiding travel, checking on vulnerable neighbors and more information. A PDF document attached to this story has more.
Mattoon
The City of Mattoon is reminding residents to park vehicles in driveways "to the extent possible" to allow room for snow removal operations. Leaders said this helps city crews and makes it easier to get vehicles out when the storm is over.
Residents should use caution and help minimize the amount of traffic on the roads in the worst parts of the storm. Individual street problems can be reported to (217)235-5171 or (217)234-2454.
"Residents are asked to be patient during the storm," a Mattoon press release said. "The event is forecasted to last for two days and will take three to five days to clean up."
Pekin
Pekin officials are reminding the public to have a plan should there be two or more inches of snow. If a person lives on a snow route, they should have an alternate parking plan if they typically use street parking. Snow routes are automatically enforced when snowfall reaches at least two inches, police said.
Should there be several inches, there could be a city-wide parking ban put into place.
Pekin police have posted a list of snow routes here.
"Stay informed. Watch the local weather. Sign up for our Nixle messaging at www.nixle.com. We will provide live updates on any enforcement plans through Nixle. If we use a city wide ban we will put alerts out on our Facebook page. Nixle, and our local news stations," officials said in a Facebook post.
NOTE: Included in this release are the alerts we have received from communities and those found so far on social media. More will be added as information is released.
