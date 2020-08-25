BETHANY, Ill. (WAND) - Two Moultrie County towns are coming together to help the family of 4-year-old Alaina Jarnagin.
Alaina Nicole Jarnagin, 4, was pronounced dead at 3:02 p.m. Friday at St. Mary's Hospital. She was brought from her home on 302 N. Elm St.
About 20 firefighters in total responded to a fire at the home. Authorities were on the scene for about two hours.
The McLean County Coroner's Morgue indicated that the probable cause of the death was probable carbon monoxide intoxication due to inhaling smoke. The coroner said there was no indication of traumatic injury, no evidence of foul play and no non-fire related injuries to the child.
The Moultrie County Sheriff's Office and the Illinois State Fire Marshal are investigating the incident.
Several small businesses are preparing to hold a community benefit for the family.
Alaina's cousin, Tyler Johnson, told WAND News of the child, "She was outgoing. She was energetic. She would take a negative moment, and be so happy about."
Family friend Bobby Steen said of the family, "They have a lot to rebuild, but nothing to rebuild with.. It is hard to even imagine what they're feeling or what they're going through."
The community of Bethany and nearby Dalton City are coming up in a show of support for the family. Three Dalton City businesses are preparing a memorial in Alaina's honor.
Steen and another family friend, Jimm Cole, are helping spearhead the event.
Johnson struggled to express his gratitude, saying the gestures mean the world to his family.
"It's one the best things you can ask for given this situation."
The event for Alaina is set for October 3rd.
A fundraiser has also been setup to help the family pay for funeral expenses and rebuilding.
