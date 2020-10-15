PARIS, Ill. (WAND) - Multiple fires burned through acres of land across Central Illinois.
With heavy winds and dry fields, the fires spread across cornfields. Paris Fire Chief Brian Gates said the fires were spreading faster than the firefighters were putting them out.
Lucky for them, members of the community jumped in to help contain the flames. One farmer, Jake Johnson, told WAND News he saw the fires from a distance and had to do what he could to help.
"They were saying, oh yeah, you know, they're having troubles getting it under control, so we hopped in the truck and took off and actually got a hold of the John Deere dealership there, and asked more to arrange the use of a tillage tractor to help create the fire line." Johnson said.
Johnson is also a volunteer firefighter. He said he knew he had to create the fire line before the fires got worse.
"Had we not had all the tillage tools and everything at our disposal that we did, I think it would have been a whole lot worse than what we ended up with," he said.
Johnson said he wanted to be a positive part of the community and just help out his neighbors.
A couple miles away from where the fires took place is where the community was also doing its part to help. Hundreds of families donated food and drinks for the firefighters working overnight to contain the blaze.
Gates said he was shocked at how many people stepped in to help.
"When I got to the station, there was loads and loads of food, I couldn't believe it," Gates said.
He said their station is stocked with food to last them a couple weeks. Gates told WAND News he had tears in his eyes from the community's support.
"I had no words at the time. It was amazing. So, being a part of it, it almost brought tears to your eyes, because these guys are the guys (who) are taking a beat," Gates said.
Chief Gates says his firefighters are grateful for all the support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.