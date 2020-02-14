DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Janet Hill of Decatur was shot in her home in 2012. In May of 2019, her son, Suave Turner, was shot and killed in a crime that remains unsolved.
“You can’t even leave at ten o’clock in the morning to go to the store without hearing about a shooting,” Hill said.
Her story, along with other shooting victims' families, has several community members planning on going door-to-door once the weather breaks to try and mitigate problems before they result in a shooting.
Devon Joyner of Old Kings Orchard laid out a ten-point plan Friday at the Decatur Civic Center as to how he would like to see community members peacefully deal with shootings in the city.
“We put too much expectation on leaders of even the police and sheriff’s department,” Joyner told WAND News. “We’re going to get out into the community. We’re going to do some knocking on doors, introducing ourselves, telling people we’re here to help.”