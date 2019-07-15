DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Enough is enough — that is the message from Decatur city leaders and community activists following four shootings since July 11.
"One murder, one shooting, one theft is one too many," said Decatur councilman David Horn. "I think that the Decatur Police Department is doing everything that they can to prevent these crimes."
The first shooting resulted in a man showing up to Decatur Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound early in the morning on July 11. He claimed to have been shot on E Center Street at a stoplight.
The second shooting came that night. A 16-year-old was shot on E Decatur Street.
A third shooting came on July 12. Police say someone was shot near Warren Street and Stuart Avenue.
The fourth shooting proved to be deadly. Demitrius Ford, 27, died from his wounds in a shooting on E Hickory Street early Sunday morning.
"It's a collective effort and so...we must come together and do something different and we need new leaders to step up," said community activist Rev. Courtney Carson.
But Horn says the situation in Decatur is still improving. Last year, Decatur saw its lowest violence crime rate in 20 years and he says violent crime is down 10 percent from this time in 2018.