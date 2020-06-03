SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Ten of the eleven state-mandated Community Based Testing Sites reopened Wednesday, June 3.
The sites include:
- Harwood Heights
- Aurora
- Rockford
- East St. Louis
- Bloomington
- South Holland
- Auburn/Gresham/Chatham
- Champaign
- Rolling Meadows
- Peoria
The Waukegan site will reopen on Thursday, June 4 in a new location to accommodate the restoration of vehicle emission testing at the IEPA managed facility on Northwestern Avenue. The new location of the Waukegan Community Based Testing Site is 102 W. Water Street.
Anyone with symptoms are encouraged to come to one of these testing sites. Additional accommodations have been made for the following people with or without symptoms:
• Healthcare workers
• First Responders
• Employees of Correctional Facilities
• Individuals exposed to confirmed COVID-19 patients
• Employees that support Critical Infrastructure (grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants, gas stations, public utilities, factories, childcare and sanitation)
• All local and state government employees
• Individuals with compromised immune systems, chronic medical conditions
Symptoms include:
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
- Difficulty breathing
- Chills
- Repeated shaking with chills
- Muscle pain
- Headache
- Sore throat
- New loss of taste or smell
This is a free service that can be obtained without a doctor’s referral. You will still need to show photo identification and healthcare employee or first responder ID/badge, if applicable.
