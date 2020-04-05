URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Recently recovered COVID-19 patients may be able to help those who have contracted the virus by donating plasma.
According to the News-Gazette, Community Blood Services announced Saturday that it will start picking donors, through doctors, who have tested for COVID-19 and have been recovered for at least 14 days.
The organization says the donors have antibodies that can fight COVID-19.
The treatment is known as convalescent plasma therapy. It has been used in recent years to treat Ebola, SARS and H1N1 influenza victims.
Donors have to meet all other criteria for blood donation.
The donation can be done at a blood bank. Community Blood Services has an office at 1408 W. University Ave., U.
Interested potential donors should reach out to their physician; doctors wishing to refer patients for donation should use the referral form available at bloodcenter.org.
For additional information, potential donors or physicians may send inquiries to patientservices@mvrbc.org.