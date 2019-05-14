peoria canvas

Credit: WEEK

PEORIA, Ill. (WAND) - A community is looking for answers after a 4-year-old boy was shot to death in Peoria.

WEEK-TV reports Peoria Community Against Violence and the Peoria Police Department will go door-to-door canvassing for answers in the shooting death of Jeremiah Ward.

The child was killed Monday evening outside the Lincoln Terrace Apartments.

A 23-year-old man was shot in the leg.

The group will start canvassing in the 2800 block of W. Ann St. at 1 p.m. 

Anyone who wants to help is asked to come out and look for PCAV members in blue shirts or vests.

A prayer vigil will also be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the apartments.