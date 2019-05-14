PEORIA, Ill. (WAND) - A community is looking for answers after a 4-year-old boy was shot to death in Peoria.
WEEK-TV reports Peoria Community Against Violence and the Peoria Police Department will go door-to-door canvassing for answers in the shooting death of Jeremiah Ward.
The child was killed Monday evening outside the Lincoln Terrace Apartments.
A 23-year-old man was shot in the leg.
The group will start canvassing in the 2800 block of W. Ann St. at 1 p.m.
Anyone who wants to help is asked to come out and look for PCAV members in blue shirts or vests.
A prayer vigil will also be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the apartments.