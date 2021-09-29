Decatur, Ill (WAND) – LaCrea Lott, 30, was able to complete her Medical Assistant Credential at an Illinois Community College with the help of the states Workforce Equity Initiative. A grant program to increase workforce opportunities for African Americans.
“This has given me the opportunity to advance to higher heights within the medical career where as before it seemed impossible to do,” Lott said at the Illinois State Capitol.
The Illinois Community College Board recently completed an economic impact study showing the positive benefits community colleges provide to the 48 communities where those colleges are located while serving minority students in obtaining an education and opening doors to jobs.
“The states 39 community college districts serve more under-represented minority students than all other higher education institutions combined,” according to Brian Durham of the Illinois Community College Board. Durham says the 48 colleges making up the 39 districts also have a positive economic impact with more than 43,000 jobs being attributed to those schools statewide.
