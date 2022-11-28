Community comes together to help Warrensburg family

WARRENSBURG, ILL. (WAND) - A shooting shook this quiet community the night before Thanksgiving.
"Warrensburg is a very small town you know. A very tight knit community. People know their neighbors; they know people in the neighborhood. Reach out and work with the school on a daily basis as this woman had done many times," said Kirk Riley, Village President.
"I think everyone is heartbroken, I mean I think we're all empathetic and trying to be but how do you put yourself in that situation," said Tricia Campbell, Owner of Game Time Graphics.
According to Macon County Sheriff Department 41-year-old Tabitha Lourash of Warrensburg was reportedly shot and killed by her 57-year-old husband. This left four children without their mother.
"As soon as everyone heard the news, I know I woke up Thanksgiving morning and made a Facebook post. And just said, my hearts is broken, I want to help but I don't know what to do," said Campbell.
The community is coming together for the kids. The Village of Warresnburg has several ways people can donate to help the family.
"There is a great concern for the four kids who never had a voice in what happened so that's kind of become a call for the community to come together and help those kids. The Village of Warrensburg has opened up an account at our bank. People can donate to that, The Lourash Family Assistance," said Riley.
Local resident Tricia Campbell is using her skills to help increase the village's support. By selling supportive apparel at her and her husband's small business.
"We just decided to go with Warrensburg Strong. So, we just offered it on short sleeve, long sleeve, crew neck and hoodies. We thought that'd be a visual way for people to show to Lourash family their support. All proceeds from that sale is going to go to that family," said Campbell.
There are four locations in Warrensburg where donations can be collected. Those will be the Village Hall, Buena Vista Bank, Warrensburg Cafe and all 121 Coffee Run locations. If you're interested in supporting through Campbell's business, visit the website here.
A GoFundMe for the family can also be found here.
