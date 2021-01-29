RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - OSF HealthCare and the Champaign - Urbana Public Health District and the Village of Rantoul are hosting a community-based COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Rantoul.
The vaccine clinic will be held at the Rantoul Youth Center, 1306 Country Club Lane in Rantoul, on February 3 and 4.
The clinic is available to Champaign County residents aged 65 and up, as well as in-person staff for State of Illinois approved early childhood and daycare facilities and K- 12 school employees.
You may be asked to show an ID for employment verification.
Appointments can be made by calling (217) 892-6844.
“Because vaccines quantities remain limited, those who wish to receive a vaccination must have an appointment,” said Courtney Luth,
Patients will need to bring their insurance card, wear a mask, and plan to stay for at least 15 minutes after receiving the vaccination for observation, and wear clothing that allows easy access to the upper portion of their arm for the injection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.