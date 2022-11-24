DECATUR, (ILL.) WAND- It's the time of year to give thanks and Mattew Joyner makes it his mission to make the holidays feel special to everyone. He shares how he is spending his Thanksgiving Day.
"I'm out here just feeding them a hot meal. I have a lot of things to give away. Hats, gloves, blankets, I even have tents, sleeping bags, socks. All different type of things to keep them and get them prepared for the wintertime," said Matthew Joyner, creator of Feed the Forgotten.
It's a personal connection to give on a day where some need it most. Some community members said it makes others feel accepted.
"I wanted them to know that they're not forgotten. That's why I made the slogan 'feed the forgotten. I figured that I'd just come out here and spend my Thanksgiving with them to show that someone still cares about them," said Joyner.
"You think a lot of people down here aint got family down here. So, it don't make them feel like they're left out. You know what I'm saying it makes them feel like they're accepted," said Tobias Johnson.
Those in need had a chance to stop by the Oasis Day Center for a hot meal, winter necessities and the resources they need. Some also shared how much the Center means to them.
"Oasis, I give them an A plus because I been here two years in Decatur and because of them, I've been able to move around. I've found pantries, I got my ID. You know so they're very resourceful," Alexis Cruz, community member.
"I just want to say we're grateful for them, we're thankful for them. They help us in so many ways if we reach out to him," said Johnson.
However, Joyner says he couldn't have done it alone. With the help of the community donating food and items, they made everything happen.
"The community did wonderful with donations, hygiene bags and things like that. And I got a lot of community people that came and helped serve today from my job, so it came out to be definitely what I wanted it to be. It feels good because like I said, I used to be in their position before. So I understand what they're going through, and I understand what they've been through. I try to let them know that it's an always a way that you can turn around. Cause if I can make it, they can make it," said Joyner.
