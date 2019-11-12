DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A community forum is being held discussing end of life issues and what you want your health care provider and family to know.
The panel discussions are hosted by the DMH Ethics Committee and the Community Health Needs Assessment team. All employees and community members are invited.
The first 60-minute panel discussion has been scheduled for noon on Tuesday, Nov. 12, in Classroom B at Decatur Memorial Hospital from noon to 1 p.m.
The panel includes Hospitalist Hasitha Idangodage, MD; the Rev. Robert Henderson; Carol Hendrian, RN, Director, DMH Maternal and Child Care; Kelly Hill, RN, Director, Quality Systems; Shawn Stahulak, RN, Emergency Care; and Moderator Emily Mocny, DMH Performance Management.
Attendees are invited to send in any questions in advance by emailing THECARETEAM@dmhhs.org.
The DMH Ethics Committee is a multidisciplinary team that acts as a patient advocate when divergent opinions arise about care issues.