MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)– The Community Foundation of Macon County announced a $150,000 donor advised grant to fund a Community Resource Liaison position as an extension of the Macon County Continuum of Care, on Tuesday.
According to the foundation the funding will be spread over 2 years, $75,000 in 2023 and $75,000 in 2024, to support a two-year pilot program.
Anyone wanting to fill this position will be responsible for identifying needs among the homeless population in Macon County and supporting COC member agencies in their work to end homelessness in our community.
The program will have a home base office, which will be located at the Decatur Public Library, and will deal with rotating office hours at various COC member agencies, including DOVE, Inc., Heritage Behavioral Health Center and Empowerment Opportunity Center.
Mary Garrison, President and CEO of Heritage Behavioral Health Center, stated “this newly created Community Resource Liaison position is a ‘game-changer’ and an incredible opportunity to assist those in need as well as work collaboratively within our community with agencies, businesses and governmental entities.”
Additionally, the individual in this position will communicate, educate and provide resources for community entities (businesses, restaurants, etc.) related to homelessness, mental health and
substance use.
“The Macon County Continuum of Care is honored to receive this funding and believes this will make an incredibly positive impact within our community,” added Darsonya Switzer, Executive Director of Dove, Inc. and COC chair.
Decatur City Councilman David Horn said this new position “will be a highly effective way to connect people needing services to the agencies that can assist them.”
Click on the file below to learn more about the position.
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.