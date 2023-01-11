MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Community Foundation of Macon County announced a $150,000 donor advised grant from Dr. Elizabeth Jeffery and David Snoeyenbos to Decatur Public Schools District #61 to support their Prep Academy.
The grant funding will be distributed over two years, $75,000 now and $75,000 in January 2024.
The Prep Academy is a partnership between Decatur Public Schools District #61 and Richland Community College. It offers selected DPS students the chance to earn their high school diploma and an Associate’s Degree from Richland upon completion of the 4-year program during high school.
“DPS is so thankful to the donors for this tremendous contribution to support the district’s Prep Academy,” said Ashley Grayned, DPS Executive Director of Innovative Programs and Strategic Planning. “To be able to earn a college degree, for free, while completing a high school education is an option that’s not available in all districts. The fact that we’re offering it in Decatur Public Schools will give our students a competitive edge for both future college and career opportunities.”
The program is free for DPS students, who take classes both from DPS teachers and Richland professors.
Enrollment for the Prep Academy is now underway.
For more information Decatur Public Schools eighth graders can visit dps61.org/prepacademy or contact agrayned@dps61.org.
The application deadline is January 30.
Prep Academy participants start their freshman year on their high school campus. The first year includes various college-ready topics to help prepare them for college-level coursework.
Prep Academy sophomore students continue on their high school campus and will earn 12 college credit hours.
Third year Prep Academy students can transition to RCC’s campus five mornings per week and are able to earn 24 credit hours. During their third-year, students continue working on the general education core curriculum and start exploring college course electives.
The Prep Academy seniors earn the remaining 24 credit hours, fulfilling the requirements of their high school diploma and associate degree.
