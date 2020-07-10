SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Community Foundation for the Land of Lincoln United Way of Central Illinois announced the final round of COVID-19 Response Fund grant recipients Friday.
$250,000 was awarded to the following organizations:
- AgeLinc - $50,000
- Community Child Care Connection - $50,000
- Heartland Continuum of Care - $50,000
- Midwest Mission Distribution Center - $50,000
- Springfield Coalition on Dismantling Racism - $50,000
The recipients agreed to collaborate with other organizations to continue to provide essential services during the pandemic to support vulnerable populations most affected by COVID-19.
After nine rounds of grants, $905,925 has been awarded to 85 local organizations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.