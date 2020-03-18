SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Community Foundation for the Land of Lincoln and United Way of Central Illinois have partnered to establish a COVID-19 Response Fund.
The fund will be used to deploy resources to community organizations aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus.
The fund has been seeded with $50,000. The money will help provide resources to nonprofit organizations throughout central Illinois.
The fund was established in coordination with the Sangamon County Office of Emergency Management and Sangamon County Department of Public Health.
Donations to the COVID-19 Response Fund are tax-deductible and can be made through the Community Foundation for the Land of Lincoln by clicking HERE or through the United Way of Central Illinois by texting "HELPNOW" to 40403.