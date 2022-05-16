PAXTON, Ill. (WAND)- A pool without water might look dismal, especially with the warm weather Central Illinois has been getting. But the idea of not having a pool at all pushed some Paxton residents to work together to revamp a community staple.
"The Paxton pool was last open and the summer of 2019, then COVID, hit and 220 or 2020," said Recreation Director Cody Evans. He has grown up in town and has been a part of the pool in many ways. He was sad to see that it may not reopen.
"I got started at a young age on swim team, probably at the age of four or five, swim all the way up until roughly around high school. And then, you know, I got into the swim team... I got into lifeguard as a 15 year old, did that for two summers and then I eventually into college, I actually managed the pool for two summers," Evans said.
Many others were also sad to see it might not stay, that's why they created the "Save the Paxton Pool" Facebook Page, with the hopes of revamping the community staple in time for summer this year.
They've already had community clean up days and have started painting and clearing it up. They say even if it's not done right in time for memorial weekend, it will get done in time for lots of summer fun.
They have a GoFundMe and will have community cookout on May 22nd from 11-3 at the Paxton Civic Center to raise more money for the pool. All the information is on their FB Page.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
