DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A community activist group made plans to launch a billboard to honor victims of gun violence.
Pain2Peace in Decatur collected images and names of men and women who died a the hands of a shooter over the years. CEO and Founder of Pain2Peace, Thelma Sutton, said she experienced a lot of pain going through the photos and writing the names down.
"It was heart-breaking and it was hard doing it because so many kids are gone too soon," Sutton said.
Pain2Peace is an organization in Decatur that works closely with gun violence victim families, friends and neighbors. The organization organizes marches and gatherings to urge people to put the guns down and to encourage people to come forward with information about shootings.
"It's not just about the people who died and didn't get justice, it's also about the people who died and did get justice, and we want everyone to see everyone we've lost in Decatur," said Elijah England, president of Pain2Peace. "It's very important to show just how many people really lost their lives in this fight against gun violence."
England, who is running for Decatur City Council, said he is passionate about the Decatur community and wants to see changes made to put and end to the gun violence issue.
"It could be you. It could be someone you love. It could be your cousin, brother, sister uncle. These are human beings ... they are just like anyone else, and it just so happens they lost their life in a town where gun violence is out of control," England said.
Pain2Peace has plans to hold a march at 5 p.m. on Sept. 19 in Mueller Park.
They are also looking for people to help sponsor the billboard. To learn more about the group, follow them on Facebook at Pain2Peace.
