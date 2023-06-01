SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Before Southern Illinois University kicked off their Access to Care Initiative, people in the Enos Park neighborhood had a hard time getting medical care.
"The quality of care has improved a lot since the Access to Care initiative was started. Before, it was really hard to access doctors and get appointments," said Carey Smith, the Manger of the Eons Park Neighborhood Garden.
Part of that initiative involves sending Community Health Workers (CHWs) to local community gardens. The CHWs are able to talk to people who come into the garden and connect them with health resources.
"As community members and CHWs work side by side caring for the garden we can develop rapport and then talk about services and if they know anybody that needs help we can make that connection directly in the garden," said Kaye Barnes, a Community Health Worker with SIU.
Those involved in the gardening process say the partnership adds a holistic approach to health, helping heal their minds, and bodies.
"A garden is a place of healing, you know, people come here, not only to access to fresh produce, but just to be in a relaxing environment, get some light exercise and some fresh air," said Smith.
Smith said she has seen community members come to the garden and share struggles with getting doctor's appointments. Then CHWs have helped them call the right people or get connected to the right building so that they can access the care they need.
CHWs are at the Enos Park Neighborhood Garden on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9-11 am and at the Motherland Garden Project on Wednesdays from 9am-noon and Fridays from 2pm-4pm.
