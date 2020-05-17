SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A community came together on Saturday to honor the 2020 Senior Class in Shelbyville.
The Lake Shelbyville drive-thru was held at the Scenic Overlook roadway above the Lake Shelbyville Dam Saturday evening.
Graduating seniors lined the path in their gowns and caps as people throughout the community drove through honking and waving congratulating the students.
Since the current health pandemic has forced a number of schools to cancel or postpone their in-person ceremonies, many communities have stepped up in different ways to honor the class.
