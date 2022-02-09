(WAND)- Illinois cities, towns and village leaders came together on Tuesday to unveil their vision for moving cities forward.
The plan is designed to ensure the long term success of communities through local decision making, protecting local revenue and advancing public safety.
Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe joined the Illinois municipal league to lay out the legislation.
Mayor Wolfe says this legislation will make it easier for local government to operate on their own and embrace technology to expand access to the community they serve.
Another key issue in the proposal is to restore the local government distributive fund. Sharing a part of state tax collection to local community services and improvements.
