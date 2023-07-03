SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Community leaders came together over the weekend to provide those without power a hot meal and cases of water.
On Saturday, the American Red Cross and community partners provided meals and clean-up kits to residents in Springfield and surrounding communities affected by this past week’s severe weather.
Over 1,500 meals and cases of water were handed out at the Plumbers, Steamfitters & HVACR office.
Meridian Health Plan of Illinois and Hv-Vee helped supply the meals and water that were given out.
If you or anyone you know still needs assistance, call 800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767).
