DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) - Members of an accountability team were some of the first to review the graphic footage of the police-involved shooting on October 12. They described the video as shocking.
"Just shock, shock, about the incident and the death of a community member, the injuries to the police officers. We pray for all of the families that were involved in this," said Michael Diggs, NAACP President of the Decatur Branch.
Graphic body cam and dash cam footage was released by the Decatur Police Department to the public. The footage shows the killing of 32-year-old Jamontey Neal of Decatur. After viewing the video, these community members are describing it as tragic yet justified.
"I saw a baby taken away from his mother. I saw a father taken away from his father. And I saw other human beings wearing uniforms, in a position where they could have lost their life," said Reverend Courtney Carson.
Reverend Carson goes on to say, this is one of the clearest cases of officers acting properly to protect themselves.
"To me, I've never seen an officer involved shooting as credible as this one, in all the world. Now the officer at the end he shots a lot of shots off. He couldn't see he was in the position of vulnerability," said Carson.
The two community leaders said now is when their work begins in the community. Their main goal is to address the real issue in the area.
"Guns is not the way to go, violence is not the way we should talk," said Diggs.
"This is no good for any of us. We must do something about guns on the streets," explained Carson.
