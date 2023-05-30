DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Over Memorial Day weekend, a 14-year-old was shot in Decatur while walking down the street. Community members are speaking out against the shooting and organizations are opening their doors for the local youth this summer.
"We need to keep our eyes open to make sure that shooting does not happen again. We do know that if kids don't have anything to do, it is so easy to get into something," said Dr. Jarmese Sherrod, President and CEO of S.I.M.P Inc.
Tuesday was the last day of school for DPS 61 students, which means more kids will be out on the streets. Dr. Sherrod says a busy schedule and parental guidance can help eliminate the spike of crime typically seen during the summer months.
"The urge is in our hearts, is just finding an opportunity where we can make sure that kids are supervised and that they're having a safe summer this summer," said Dr. Sherrod.
According to Decatur Police, the shooting occurred around a little before 1 a.m. The 14-year-old was walking with three other teens. DPD said that his injuries were non-life threatening. The four teens, ranging in age from 13 to 15, told police they did not know why someone would shoot at them.
"First of all, 14 is too young to have that type of casualty happening. We definitely don't want that to happen, we don't even want it to happen in adults. That person is somebody's son, family member, loved one," said Dr. Sherrod.
Community leaders are hoping this does not represent the upcoming months.
The investigation has been assigned to the Juvenile Investigations Unit. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the DPD's Criminal Investigations Division at 217-424-2734 or Crimestoppers at 217-423-8477.
