GEORGETOWN, Ill. (WAND) - A person has been taken into custody after making a school shooting threat, according to school officials.
Georgetown Ridge Farm Schools was notified by a student that an adult individual in the community made a a threat on social media. The threat was investigated by the Georgetown Police Department and an individual was arrested.
School officials said that school will be in session for Friday. They will have both police presence and counselors available for the students.
"I appreciate the immediate response from administration to enact our crisis plan and the rapid response of the Georgetown Police Department. I am proud of the students who made the good choice to tell an adult about the social media threat. We all play an important role in maintaining safe and secure schools," the school said in a statement released to their Facebook page.
Details about the person arrested were not immediately released.