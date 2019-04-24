DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Community members discussed the future of the Old King’s Orchard neighborhood Wednesday.
The day-long seminar began with a bus tour of the neighborhood.
“One house I saw that was really disturbing was the house that burnt down next to the church,” said businessman Bennie Smith, Jr. “We have a lot to do, but I also know there’s a lot that’s going to take place.”
Organizers of the event hope to develop plans to build community and opportunity in the neighborhood, from education and urban agriculture to construction and industry. They hope to share those plans with neighbors.
“We begin to show people what the potential is, rather than just drive by and say ‘That area’s going downhill,’”