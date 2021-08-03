CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Community members in Champaign-Urbana have said they are fed up with gun violence.
"You're not just hurting the people who hurt you or your family, you're hurting an entire community. It's not gangsta to get out here killing women and children," said Angela Worthey.
Worthey said enough is enough and there are other ways to solve "beef in the streets."
"No beef in the streets is worth losing your life to the grave or to the system for. It's just not worth it," Worthey said.
Worthey is a member of community groups united in the fight against gun violence. She said the gun violence is affecting not just families involved, but the entire community.
"What we are doing now, it's not healthy for anybody, it's toxic for the entire community. It's affecting the entire community at this point," she said.
The shooting comes after a string of shootings across Champaign-Urbana. Worthey said even with the rise in violence, every shooting touches her deeply.
"My heart hurts," she said. "And I usually shed a couple tears. I might just shed tears now. All of this death and destruction needs to stop."
The frustration builds with every shooting. Worthey said it's hard to see the end sometimes.
"It does get a little discouraging, but I will stop at nothing until I see people in our community living in peace, living in unity, living in love for one another," Worthey said.
Ultimately, she said what will bring change is to speak up.
"It's not snitching if you're saving people's lives. We know that there are people out here that know who these shooters are," Worthey said.
She said the shootings will stop once we stop those pulling the trigger and offer help.
"These shooters need to be addressed. We need to find a way to give them hope," she said.
There are community groups a person can speak to that offer help for anyone dealing with gun violence. You can contact them 24/7 to speak through issues or just have a conversation.
Champaign Community Coalition Walk as One
HV Neighborhood Transformation
