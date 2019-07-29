PANA, Ill. (WAND)- Community members continue to rally around the family of a four-year-old boy who died after a Friday accident.
Family members told WAND Evan Higgins died Sunday after falling into a pool Friday. Higgins is the son of Pana football coach Trevor Higgins.
Saturday, community members gathered for a vigil to pray for Evan and his family. Since then, some businesses have pledged portions of their profits to support the family, and Shelby County State Bank set up a fund to support the family.
“We’re a small community, and we’re all kind of wrapping our arms around the Higgins family,” said loan officer Brad Metzger. “We’ve set this account up with the intentions of giving all the proceeds to the Higgins family and doing whatever we can to help them out.”
Donations to the Evan Higgins Memorial Fund can be dropped off at any of the bank’s locations or can be sent by mail, Metzger said.