DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Gladys Williams could motivate you to run through a brick wall if she wanted to.
Every line seems ripped from a motivational TED talk, but that's just who she is.
"As long as there is breath in your body, there is hope," she said. "Some plant. Some water. But God will always provide the increase."
Planting is something Williams is very good at, nurturing a better tomorrow for all who cross her path.
"Gateway Seeds of Hope is necessary within our community because there is good in Decatur," she said.
The organization's name is really its most succinct explanation. Williams and her co-workers sow the seeds of hope in those who need it most.
"Gateway Seeds of Hope allows people to come in and be themselves without being criticized for their past," said Danny Brown, a friend of the organization.
"Usually the first thing they would tell us is 'I want a job,'" Williams said.
Now the organization is growing, expanding to a house on North Union Street. That home will soon house women fresh out of prison, stabilizing their lives as they look for jobs.
"When people get out of prison and tell you they don't want to go back, they're telling you the truth," Williams said. "But they don't know how not to go back."
