URBANA, Ill. (WAND) —The CU Schools Foundation, United Way, Urbana School District #116, and Champaign Unit 4 School District have launched a new campaign to help students succeed.
Operation Caring Closets lets community members support area students by buying essential items like, hygiene products, clothes and school supplies.
Items can be bought online and shipped to the the Urbana or Champaign school districts.
Throughout the school year, the districts will then distribute the items to students in need, for free, at one or more "caring closets."
"Many children do not have warm winter clothes, basic hygiene and grooming products, and other items needed to succeed at school. It's a large and often invisible problem," said Kelly Hill, Executive Director of the CU Schools Foundation. "Access to these items can make an immediate impact in a student's life today and set them up for success in the years ahead."
The Urbana and Champaign school districts each determined the items most needed by their students and created separate Amazon Wish Lists. To see that list, click here.
