BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) – A Clinton native left homeless by weekend fire at a Bloomington apartment complex is finding hope thanks to her community.
"Literally everything I owned was in that apartment,” Jorji Sparrgrove, said.
The military veteran watched her Bloomington apartment complex burn to the ground on Sunday as a furious fire destroyed her home of two-years.
"We had 3 minutes to get out from seeing the lights and the cops coming and people freaking out and the next thing we hear is a bang and get out there is a fire,” she said. "Watching and hearing the roof collapse and the fire is something I will never ever forget."
The Clinton native returned to the property Tuesday to assess the damage. Sparrgrove is not sure what she will be able to salvage, but she is getting help from her community who is proving basic needs like clothing and financial support.
"I am feeling very blessed because of all the donations that have come in and thankful to have family and friends that support us."
No one was hurt in the fire, and a cause is under investigation.
The Red Cross is assisting those who were displaced. The Sparrgrove family is collecting donations for Jorji.
