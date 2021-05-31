CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) - The Clinton community came together over the weekend to remember the life of a beloved community member.
David Torbert suddenly passed away on Feb. 15, 2021. His wife, Rachel, said it was shocking when he died, but it was heartwarming to see the community wrap their arms around their family and friends.
"We were so honored to see so many people love the things he loved and support the things he supported," she said.
Donations to the Clinton Community YMCA poured in as many shared memories and stories they had with the 36-year-old.
"He loved teaching kids," said Rachel.
Torbert started his youth programming role for the Clinton Community YMCA two years ago. His wife recalled their conversations before starting the role.
Rachel explained David was working for her family at the time when the position opened. When he saw the position open up, the Torbert family knew it was going to be a great fit.
David helped with various roles like youth sports, summer camps and different youth programs.
"He really loved getting to teach kids the basics and help them build on that foundation," she shared.
Family and friends said those first weeks after Torbert passed were difficult. Rennie Culver, executive director for the Clinton Community YMCA, said colleagues were so blessed to have worked alongside David.
"He had a servant's heart and that's what you need in this position and it can't be for yourself and he never wanted special thanks you's," he explained.
Camp Osage, the summer camp put on by the Clinton Community YMCA, will continue this summer with new coordinators. Maddie Stevens and Lukah Case said they have big shoes to fill, but everything David taught them will carry with them for the rest of their life.
"He always had our backs," said Case.
On Saturday afternoon, dozens gathered outside the YMCA to celebrate the life of David and kick off the summer for Camp Osage. To learn more about the YMCA, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.