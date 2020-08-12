BEARDSTOWN, Ill. (WAND) – The support of the community following the tragic drowning of two brothers has overwhelmed the boy’s family.
“They were just outdoor children who loved to explore anything," Kayla Pate, cousin of the boys, said.
Bristen Dunmire, 15, and Jorden Dunmire, 12, died in early August after being swept away by the current of the Illinois River near Beardstown.
"They're just one of a kind,” she said. “I don't even know how to explain them because it is too hard. They are amazing boys. You couldn't ask for better boys."
From the start of the family’s tragedy, support has poured in. Rescuers from all over central Illinois helped in the search. Strangers from around the nation have provided the family support.
"We have needed this support,” Pate said. “I don't even know how to think everyone. Our family is extremely blessed."
On Wednesday, the community provided another sign of just how tight the small Beardstown community is. There was a yard sale with donated items to raise money to help pay for the funeral of the two boys.
"These little boys are looking down and thinking there are amazing people out in the world who are truly a blessing and they really do love us,” Pate said.
Losing a loved one is hard. Losing two young lives at once is unimaginable, and while community support does not ease the pain, it helps find strength in the midst of it.
"Without them, I don't think that we could have done it,” Pate said. “To the community, I just want to say thank you guys. Without your support, we would not have been able to do it."
The community yard sale raised over $1,200 for the boys' families. Both funerals will be held Thursday at 2:00 in Beardstown.
