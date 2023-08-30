CHATHAM, ILL. (WAND) - School is in full swing and safety remains a top concern.
On Monday night, Chatham parents and students came across online threats to shoot up Glenwood High School.
"In the climate that we're in and with recent school shootings, and shootings in communities that we've seen, it's most important to take every threat as serious as possible," said BCSD5 Superintendent Dr. Becca Lamon.
Shortly after becoming aware, the Ball-Chatham School District acted quickly.
"As soon as we were notified of the online post, the police department was contacted, our administrators were contacted, we reached out to families."
The threats were coming from a fake Instagram account. After investigating, police concluded the harmful messages were coming from overseas.
"That really led to our ability to make the decision to have school the next day," said Dr. Lamon.
Following the investigation, the schools had increased security. Parents and guardians in the area were thankful for how the district handled the threats.
"They approached it right away. When the initial reports, when I saw them on Facebook, it was less than an hour I received a phone call and email from the district saying they are aware of it. They are looking into it," said Anna McBride.
As a parent and school teacher, McBride says it's everyone's job to keep kids safe.
"The security they've done, that they put into place, it's helped. It has kind of calmed me a little. My own child is in the high school, was very nervous yesterday. Today she was fine going," said McBride.
Superintendent Lamon says they'll continue to stay on top of this incident. They're looking at every piece of information given by students and community members.
