CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - There's nothing like having a place to call home.
For Jeramey Woolsey and his mom Amber, a new apartment in Champaign is it. The two became homeless in March of 2018, living in their van.
"(It was) uncomfortable and hard to sleep. A lot of traffic, and lot of shooting around," said Jeramey.
Earlier this year, Woolsey connected with retired Champaign Police Deputy Chief Troy Daniels over police department patches, which he collects. Daniels started a GoFundMe to help the Woolsey family out. It got overwhelming support.
"(We are) very happy," Jeramey shared about his new place.
"Overwhelming,” said Amber. “I can't believe this many people are willing to do this for Jer and I."
"(I'm) very thankful that the community came together and gave,” Daniels explained. “Some people prayed, some people forwarded the request for money, but we were able to raise enough money to get them into an apartment (and) pay for a little bit of rent. We were able to get furniture and a lot of household items."
Daniels says Jeramey took a special place in his heart, and he wanted to help the pair get off the streets.
"He's courageous, he has a smile on his face, and really no matter what I'm going through, he makes my day better," Daniels said.
So thanks to a generous community, this Special Olympian with a love for police patches and a heart of gold now has somewhere to lay his head at night.
The Woolseys are still seeking funds for or the donation of a washer and dryer. Between Jeramey and Amber’s health conditions, going somewhere to do laundry is a challenge. Also down the road, the two will need a replacement for the van they lived in. Anyone who would like to give can find the GoFundMe here.