(WAND) – Many people are probably already celebrating National Coffee Day right now with a yummy "cup of joe"!
Good news if someone is seeking more caffeine later Sunday. Plenty of restaurants and cafes across the country are making it easier for coffee lovers to freely sip their favorite beverage for free!
From 7-11, where any cup of coffee is one dollar, to Dunkin', featuring a "buy one get one" offer on coffee.
Krispy Kreme has a limited-edition coffee kreme doughnut to mark national coffee day.