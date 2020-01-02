DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Fuyao Glass America will add more jobs this year. The company plans to add 40 new positions.
The positions will be added to the Elwin Road facility in Decatur. Workforce Investment Solutions will hold a recruiting event on Jan. 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will take place at Workforce Investment Solution offices at 757 East Pershing Road in Decatur.
There will be information sessions every 45 minutes beginning at 9 a.m. Anyone who is interested may attend throughout the day. The sessions will help people learn about the company, positions, pay, benefits and more.
Below are the positions Fuyao is looking to fill:
- General Utility/Forklift positions (entry level)
- Operators (step up from General Utility)
- Process Supervisors
- Quality Technicians
- Mechanical Maintenance
- Electrical Technicians