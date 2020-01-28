(WAND) – The popular valentine’s candy is back but might be missing some letters. Conversation hearts are about 65 percent blank, according to CandyStore.com.
SweetHearts conversation hearts are back this year after Spangler bought the candies from NECCO. This year the supply is limited and missing some letters and words. The company said its due to repeated production setbacks.
The company had to move decades old equipment used to make the candies from Boston to Ohio. It took 60 truckloads and then the printers malfunctioned. Replacements were ordered but even those malfunctioned.
Another set back the company said is they will have a limited supply for customers, due to those setbacks
According to CandyStore.com, the conversation hearts are 97 percent without complete phrases on them and 65 percent of them have no markings at all. Only about three percent of the candies are actually readable.
One thing people can look forward to with the hearts return, is new flavors will be introduced. Banana and Wintergreen have been added and old flavors will return. The company said they are using the 1902 recipe.