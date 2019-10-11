(WAND) - A breathalyzer created by a California company is aiming to detect pot-impaired drivers.
The device was created by Hounds Lab and it will detect the amount of THC a driver has in their system.
NBC News got one of the first looks at the new device.
"We certainly don't want someone to smoke pot and get behind the wheel," Dr. Mike Lynn, Hounds Lab CEO said.
Whether you smoke, vape or ingest edibles, there are a number of ways to test for THC. But the only way to know if someone recently used cannabis unless you test their breath.
The device can detect if someone has smoked within the last few hours," Lynn said.
“A person can have really high THC levels and be impaired, but within a half hour they can have a low THC level and still be impaired,” Co-Director at the Center for Medicinal Cannabis Research Tom Marcott said.
Researchers are hoping this new tool will help save lives.