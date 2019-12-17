URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - This holiday season, one local bread company is giving back to those in need in Central Illinois.
Aunt Millie's Bakery has been donating loaves of bread since 2009. It has donated over 570,000 loaves of bread to regional food banks.
This year, it gave 50,000 loaves of bread to local food banks throughout the entire Midwest.
"We feel like it's good to give back to the communities that support us and this is just one of the numerous ways that the bakeries give back," said Tory Hamman, director of operations for Aunt Millie's.
Eastern Illinois Foodbank was one of the targeted areas.
"We're donating 36,000 to area food banks just (on Tuesday)," said Hamman.