BALTIMORE, Md. (WAND) - A Baltimore based real estate developer is rewarding its employees in a big way this holiday season.
St. John Properties gave away $10 million in bonuses to employees at the company's holiday party.
Employees will be getting the bonus solely based on years of service, with the average employee getting $50,000.
The commercial real estate company has 198 employees.
Some workers plan to use the money to pay off mortgages, cover their children's college tuition, or take vacations.