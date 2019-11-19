(WAND) — A company is looking for some to “smoke weed every day” and test their products.
American Marijuana, advertised as a trusted medical marijuana resource, is looking for someone to be a cannabis product reviewer for their audience.
If you think you are suited for the job you could make $3,000 a month. You must be able to test the product, write about them and be comfortable in front of a camera for explainer and unboxing videos.
The selected candidate each month will receive a free box of different products, including "weed strains, vapes, edibles to CBD oils."
Candidates should send in a bio/resume, headshot or video, links to social media accounts and at least six street names of marijuana. They want to know people are taking this seriously.
The applicant also should be "physically fit and healthy in general."
"If you think you got the guts to smoke weed every day (plays Snoop Dogg song) and get paid doing it, you might just be the guy we need," the site says. "But DO NOT expect us to hire you just because you can smoke because we’re looking for a guy who also has extensive knowledge of marijuana to educate our readers."
While open to those 18 years of age and older, only residents in the U.S. and Canada living where marijuana is legal are eligible to apply.