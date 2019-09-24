If you’re a coffee lover there is a new job for you. This is your chance to earn money while enjoying your caffeine fix.
The job is posted on Business.org and they are looking for self-professed Starbucks junkies to trade in their corporate coffee for one month to try out locally owned shops.
If selected, your job will be to document your experience, such as tracking and comparing the cost, benefits, and potential setbacks of buying coffee from local businesses.
The winner will receive $250 when they are hired and the rest after completing the job.
Applications close Monday, Sept. 30. Click here to apply.