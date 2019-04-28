Competing for a Cure

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- More than hundreds of U of I students all spent their Sunday participating in some friendly sports competition and all to support a cancer drive.
One of the organizers, Hannah Nelson says the competition "Compete For a Cure," has been around for 10 years but this year's focus was for her family. She recently lost her mother two years ago. She says though it's been tough, she's using all her energy to help others fighting pancreatic cancer.
"Pancreatic cancer is one of the most deadliest cancers that is affecting so many people. It only has a 5-year survival rate of 6 percent. So we really need to fund the research for early detection of pancreatic cancer," said Nelson.
She says though her mother is no longer with us, her school and the Phi Gamma Nu Professional Business Fraternity has been there every step of the way.
"I knew her mom personally. She impacted every single person she met. She impacted our hs as a whole, me as a person and she really showed us to not only love your family but your community," said Madeleine Sanderson.
She says their goal is to raise more than $14,000. In the past 9 years, they have managed to raise $120,000. This year, they want to continue to raise more and help more people.
"The donations from this event goes towards 2 organizations: the role foundation for pancreatic cancer and Imerman Angels."
The organization also had shirts, food and raffle tickets to sell for the cause.