SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The top 8 remain in the fight for the title of Coolest Thing Made in Illinois.
The original field of 311 nominees has now been whittled down to the Top 8 in the second annual "Makers Madness" contest.
Hosted by the Illinois Manufacturers' Association, "Makers Madness" is a bracket-style tournament where voters across the state will decide which product is The Coolest Thing Made in Illinois.
After eight head-to-head matchups between the individual products, and almost 140,000 votes cast, the field was narrowed down.
The next round of voting is now open. To cast your vote, go to www.makersmadnessil.com. Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. on Mar. 14.
There is a limit of one vote per day in each of the four head-to-head matchups between individual products.
The result of the Coolest Thing Made in Illinois will be announced during a virtual awards ceremony on Mar. 24.
"It has been exciting to watch people from every corner of Illinois get engaged in the Makers Madness contest and cast their votes for their favorite products. From large machinery to sweet treats and cool technologies, these Top 8 products showcase the strength and diversity of Illinois' manufacturing sector," said Mark Denzler, president and CEO of the Illinois Manufacturers' Association. "Manufacturers led the way through the pandemic, and they are leading our economic recovery. Our men and women on factory floors deserve our gratitude and recognition and the IMA is proud to advocate for policies that support them and our communities each and every day."
"Congratulations to the teams responsible for the Top 8 Coolest Things Made in Illinois – what an accomplishment," said Sean McCarthy, Comcast's Regional Vice President of Business Development and Strategic Initiatives. "Comcast Business is proud to partner with the Illinois Manufacturers' Association on Makers Madness and celebrate the innovations and importance of Illinois' manufacturing sector."
The Makers Madness Top 8 match-ups are as follows:
Bracket A:
Nerds Gummy Clusters Candy (Ferrara Candy Company, Bellwood) v. Self-Regulating Traffic Signal Heater (Termico Technologies, Elk Grove Village)
Bracket B:
Blistex Lip Ointment (Blistex Inc., Oak Brook) v. Giant Magellan Telescope (Ingersoll Machine Tools, Inc., Rockford)
Bracket C:
Jessup The Original Griptape (Jessup Manufacturing Company, McHenry) v. Custom Tooling (Deco Manufacturing Company, Decatur)
Bracket D:
4000-RL-CO2DX Flake Ice Machine (Howe Corporation, Chicago) v. Accuchiller KSE Series Packaged Outdoor Chiller (Thermal Care, Inc., Niles)
