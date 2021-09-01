HONOLULU (WAND) - An Illinois woman is accused of trying to use a fake vaccine card that had Moderna misspelled to try and avoid quarantining in Hawaii.
NBC Chicago reports the suspect is Chloe Mrozak of Oak Lawn, from suburban Chicago. A criminal complaint said on Aug. 23, an administrator for Hawaii's Safe Travels Program flagged the woman's vaccine card and added her hotel was unable to confirm her reservation.
She's accused of showing a fake COVID-19 vaccine card to a screener at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. The screener didn't confirm her hotel reservation before she left the airport, prosecutors said, and the hotel turned out to not have a reservation under her name.
Moderna was spelled as "Maderna" on the card, officials noted, and the card said the vaccine was administered in Delaware by the National Guard. Delaware's state health department said it had no record of Mrozak's vaccination and had not been using the National Guard for vaccines.
On Saturday, the suspect was arrested when she came to the airport with her sister to fly home. She's accused of telling Special Agent Wilson Lau of the Attorney General Department at the time that she already got her vaccine from the doctor's office and had paid for it.
Mrozak is being held at the Honolulu Police Department, per court records. She is accused of using falsified vaccination documents.
According to the Attorney General's office in Honolulu, Mrozak's arrest was "for violating the Hawaii Governor's Emergency Proclamation for attempting to bypass the state's quarantine requirement by submitting a falsified vaccination card."
A public defender was appointed for Mrozak.
